School board member proud to serve

Earlier this month I received a flurry of texts and emails from concerned parents about an announcement from West Valley High School that their Gay Straight Alliance Club was going to do an optional presentation on pronouns and that families should talk to their students about whether they would attend or not. I assured the concerned parties that student-centered programs like this were completely in line with our policies, values, and law. The program was optional, it originated from students and would be led by students, and did not encourage illegal activity.
I noted that the principal at West Vally, Ms. Gillam, and the adult sponsor of the club (an employee must sponsor all activities and clubs but does not necessarily “lead” them) Ms. Gallaway, are both well-respected professionals. I went out on a limb and assured parents that this program was no threat to their families’ values or the community.
I decided to attend the presentation myself so that I could confidently report that I was correct in my assurances. On Thursday last week, I attended the GSA Club presentation on pronouns. The students in attendance were all there by their own choice, the door was open and no one was guiding or encouraging attendance. The students were the drivers of the presentation. They were professional, poised, and organized. They presented for 15 minutes with a few basic slides showing their beliefs as to proper interaction with others regarding the use of pronouns. They explained a few key terms and abbreviations and acronyms. The skilled and passionate presenters even fielded questions from students in attendance. I was impressed with how well the GSA Club members handled a few goading questions, with ease, calm, kindness, and professionalism.
In summary, the parents and guardians of the GSA Club students who presented should be very proud of the work their students did for a cause they believe in. The FNSB school district should be proud to be a place where student-led issues of interest can be addressed safely and respectfully by all. Finally, the concerned parents and guardians who reached out to me can put their fears at ease knowing that their values and rights were respected.
I am proud to serve as your FNSBSD School Board Member, Seat F, and am always here to address your concerns.