School board member proud to serve

Earlier this month I received a flurry of texts and emails from concerned parents about an announcement from West Valley High School that their Gay Straight Alliance Club was going to do an optional presentation on pronouns and that families should talk to their students about whether they would attend or not.  I assured the concerned parties that student-centered programs like this were completely in line with our policies, values, and law. The program was optional, it originated from students and would be led by students, and did not encourage illegal activity. 

I noted that the principal at West Vally, Ms. Gillam, and the adult sponsor of the club (an employee must sponsor all activities and clubs but does not necessarily “lead” them) Ms. Gallaway, are both well-respected professionals. I went out on a limb and assured parents that this program was no threat to their families’ values or the community. 

