School board meeting or circus?

To the editor: I felt I must write and bring attention to a grave disservice being done to our community. The school board meeting on Dec. 8 was to vote on whether to continue the mask mandate in our schools after students returned from Christmas break, or not.

The school board received 485 emails since Nov. 15, 2021, about the mask mandate, of which 457 were unduplicated. All duplicate letters were opposed to the mask mandate. There were 172 nonduplicated letters opposing universal masking. There were 285 nonduplicated letters in favor of continued masking, to include letters from eight local doctors and two local attorneys. Why is it then that after every one travels and gets together over Christmas vacation, there will be no masking in school? Our wants and needs were ignored.

“The School Board’s primary function is to provide each student with an education of the highest quality in keeping with his/her capacity to learn.” Students are not being provided this by the school board. Why were Robert’s Rules of Order not followed in the school board meeting? Why was the total chaos of bullies allowed to run the circus that has become what is left of school board meetings? Our Covid numbers have gone down since the masking mandate was reinstated. Now, once again, the school board is putting not only our children at risk, but our families and our communities as well. Not everyone can get the vaccine. Not everyone will get the vaccine. Yet acrimony and negligence are running rampant in our school board meetings and on social media. It is very obvious, this is no longer about the safety of our children and keeping them in school. It’s about who is the loudest bully.

Georganne Hurt

Fairbanks

