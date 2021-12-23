You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

School board has a responsibility to uphold masking

  • Comments

School board has a responsibility to uphold masking

To the editor: When schools opened last August without masking, the Delta variant was rising and, as predicted, the number of cases in schools immediately shot up. Many students got Covid and missed school. Parents and grandparents got sick.

The school board responded and reinstated the mask mandate on Sept. 13. It thus created an unintended, natural experiment in the value of masking. With consistent masking in the schools, case counts declined continuously all semester. In the wider community, with inconsistent masking, case counts rose in August, just as they had in the schools, but then continued to rise and remained high through November. The hospital was overwhelmed and went into crisis care mode.

There are many variables involved, but it seems obvious that masking worked.

Do masks cause difficulties? As a second grade teacher, I know, yes, they do. Voices are slightly muffled, it’s impossible to read lips, teachers must switch to a face shield to demonstrate articulation, and masks are just bothersome. These are minor impediments, though, when weighed against students missing a week or two of school home sick or experiencing extreme family stress when relatives become gravely ill.

In a fraught meeting on Dec. 7, the school board made masking optional, again. Ignoring the majority of public testimonies and emails, and rejecting the recommendations of the CDC, the state department of health and their own adviser, the board decided to repeat the August experiment. It’s deja vu, but now with the Omicron variant.

As I write this on Dec. 20, we know with certainty that Omicron is in Alaska and that it spreads incredibly fast. One case in a classroom could easily infect the whole class in a day.

The school board has a responsibility to meet before Jan. 3. They should consider the most current information on Omicron and (probably) reinstate the mask mandate. Keep kids in school. Don’t create a daily super-spreading event, responding with targeted or district-wide mask mandates after symptoms appear and the horse has already left the barn. We’re all sick of this, but it’s not time to give up or pretend the pandemic has gone away.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.