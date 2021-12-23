School board has a responsibility to uphold masking
To the editor: When schools opened last August without masking, the Delta variant was rising and, as predicted, the number of cases in schools immediately shot up. Many students got Covid and missed school. Parents and grandparents got sick.
The school board responded and reinstated the mask mandate on Sept. 13. It thus created an unintended, natural experiment in the value of masking. With consistent masking in the schools, case counts declined continuously all semester. In the wider community, with inconsistent masking, case counts rose in August, just as they had in the schools, but then continued to rise and remained high through November. The hospital was overwhelmed and went into crisis care mode.
There are many variables involved, but it seems obvious that masking worked.
Do masks cause difficulties? As a second grade teacher, I know, yes, they do. Voices are slightly muffled, it’s impossible to read lips, teachers must switch to a face shield to demonstrate articulation, and masks are just bothersome. These are minor impediments, though, when weighed against students missing a week or two of school home sick or experiencing extreme family stress when relatives become gravely ill.
In a fraught meeting on Dec. 7, the school board made masking optional, again. Ignoring the majority of public testimonies and emails, and rejecting the recommendations of the CDC, the state department of health and their own adviser, the board decided to repeat the August experiment. It’s deja vu, but now with the Omicron variant.
As I write this on Dec. 20, we know with certainty that Omicron is in Alaska and that it spreads incredibly fast. One case in a classroom could easily infect the whole class in a day.
The school board has a responsibility to meet before Jan. 3. They should consider the most current information on Omicron and (probably) reinstate the mask mandate. Keep kids in school. Don’t create a daily super-spreading event, responding with targeted or district-wide mask mandates after symptoms appear and the horse has already left the barn. We’re all sick of this, but it’s not time to give up or pretend the pandemic has gone away.