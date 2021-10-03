School board candidate support

To the editor: Dear Fairbanks, I am writing in support of the two incumbents on our school board, Erin Morotti and Chyra Sanderson. When compared to their competitors, these two candidates have the breadth of experiences our public education community desperately needs right now.
Before becoming a board member, Chrya Sanderson worked as an employee for the district for 34 years and was a leader within the local education unions. Her voice continues to be necessary to advocate for our students and education staff as our community faces budget cuts.
Speaking of budget cuts, Erin Morotti is literally an accountant and has a degree in economics—and I believe the only person currently running for the board with these credentials. I don’t know about you, but reading a budget makes my head spin and for that alone I want to keep Erin Morotti on our team!
As a local elementary school educator traveling between multiple sites a week, I have some first-hand knowledge of what’s going on. It’s been a wild year and a half. Listening to school board meetings have often been infuriating and heart breaking. But Erin Morotti and Chrya Sanderson have continually proven themselves to be good leaders who listened to experts when making decisions for the safety of our students. I firmly believe that out of all the candidates, only these two women, Erin Morotti and Chyra Sanderson, will uphold the school district’s mission to provide diverse and equitable education to the beautiful and diverse children of our amazing borough.
Please remember to vote in our local elections on Oct. 5. Every vote matters.