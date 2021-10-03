You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

School board candidate support

  • Comments

To the editor: Dear Fairbanks, I am writing in support of the two incumbents on our school board, Erin Morotti and Chyra Sanderson. When compared to their competitors, these two candidates have the breadth of experiences our public education community desperately needs right now.

Before becoming a board member, Chrya Sanderson worked as an employee for the district for 34 years and was a leader within the local education unions. Her voice continues to be necessary to advocate for our students and education staff as our community faces budget cuts.

Speaking of budget cuts, Erin Morotti is literally an accountant and has a degree in economics—and I believe the only person currently running for the board with these credentials. I don’t know about you, but reading a budget makes my head spin and for that alone I want to keep Erin Morotti on our team!

As a local elementary school educator traveling between multiple sites a week, I have some first-hand knowledge of what’s going on. It’s been a wild year and a half. Listening to school board meetings have often been infuriating and heart breaking. But Erin Morotti and Chrya Sanderson have continually proven themselves to be good leaders who listened to experts when making decisions for the safety of our students. I firmly believe that out of all the candidates, only these two women, Erin Morotti and Chyra Sanderson, will uphold the school district’s mission to provide diverse and equitable education to the beautiful and diverse children of our amazing borough.

Please remember to vote in our local elections on Oct. 5. Every vote matters.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.