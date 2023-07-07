 Skip to main content
School board can do better

To the editor: First, I would like to thank the News-Miner for its Sunday, June 25, editorial about dog owner responsibility. The article was right on. Hope to see that subject somewhat regularly in the paper.

In the Wednesday, June 28, paper there is a story on the governor’s cuts to education. School board member Melissa Burnett is quoted as asking, “When did Republicans and conservatives become anti-education?”. What a complete crock of a question. It shows how little respect Ms. Burnett has for the idea of fiscal responsibility. If you’re against large increases in school funding then you’re anti-education.

