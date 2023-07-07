School board can do better

To the editor: First, I would like to thank the News-Miner for its Sunday, June 25, editorial about dog owner responsibility. The article was right on. Hope to see that subject somewhat regularly in the paper.
In the Wednesday, June 28, paper there is a story on the governor’s cuts to education. School board member Melissa Burnett is quoted as asking, “When did Republicans and conservatives become anti-education?”. What a complete crock of a question. It shows how little respect Ms. Burnett has for the idea of fiscal responsibility. If you’re against large increases in school funding then you’re anti-education.
School districts and school boards exist to serve the parents and taxpayers. Their responsibility is to these parents and taxpayers. They are supposed to provide a quality education for the minors of our borough. However, when we constantly hear how poor a job of this the district is doing through testing scores, it’s pretty hard to say the board is providing anything of quality.
Ms. Burnett is also quoted as saying the $16 million they were allotted from the Legislature wasn’t enough to “improve” the district. Apparently, Melissa agrees they are doing a poor job but they need millions and millions to improve. How did we get to the point that the school board has done such a poor job of providing the education our children need that they need multi-millions to improve? One must assume that previous school boards really sucked.
The answers to our funding issues are not that difficult. The board should go back to the basics. Reading, writing and arithmetic. Once those subjects are properly funded. Whatever money is left can go to other subjects. Do we really need to teach elementary students about sex?
I regularly see comments from politicians that people are leaving our state. I also see that district enrollment has decreased. Why does the district need so much more money when they are serving less students?
Lastly, if Ms. Burnett and the other board members want support from those of us who want fiscal responsibility, perhaps they should support the parents and support legislation advancing parental rights.