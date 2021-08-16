Scammers are going local

To the editor: Last week I received a call from a man saying he was a lieutenant from the Fairbanks Police Department. That was the phone I.D. that came across. He became intimidating fairly soon, saying I had not showed up to court to testify the day before.
He said I was served noticeably by two people in April, and my signature was on the acceptance. He said there were criminal and civil charges against me for not showing up to court.
Over the years, I have been to court for child protection issues, and occasionally the troopers or legal services are contacting me about people in my life, so this “lieutenant” had me going for a while. This caused some stress.
Clues that this was a scam came up far into it when the issue of 1) paying fines came up and 2) said the appearance was to be at the U.S. District Court but he was supposedly calling from the local Fairbanks Police Department.
I was able to reach people both at the Fairbanks Police Department and the U.S. District court who also called the U.S. Marshall. Both women were helpful, and we all decided this was a scam.
I am writing this to warn the readers that this scam was using the Fairbanks Police phone number to intimidate and eventually try to get information and/or money from me.
Nancy Schupp
Ester