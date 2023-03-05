SB 43 will help protect Alaska students

To the editor: According to the CDC, in 2020 Alaska had the third highest rate of chlamydia and syphilis, and the second highest teen birth rate in the United States. Alaska also had a sexual assault rate four times higher than the national average in 2018, and reports of sexual assault in the state have risen since then. Not coincidentally, I believe, Alaska school curriculum requirements do not include medically accurate sex education.
Teaching students about reproduction, consent, and STI and pregnancy prevention, along with giving them information about where to turn when they need help with these issues, is a proven way to improve outcomes in all of these areas. However, many students in Alaska do not have access to the information and skills they need to protect their health and safety because schools in Alaska are not required to provide any sex education, and if a school chooses to do so, they are not required to provide accurate information.