SB 121 is critical for the health of Alaskans

To the editor: I am writing to publicly thank the Senate Resources Committee for the Feb. 16, 2022, hearing on SB 121; I especially want to thank Sen. Kiehl and Sen. Revak for working to advance SB 121 with urgency and without changes that would weaken its provisions.
The bill is a critical and long overdue step in the long and challenging process of mitigating yet another set of “forever chemicals”: per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS. Too many lessons have already been learned about plastics, pesticides and myriad other persistent contaminants in the biosphere — the way they accumulate in fat, magnify in the food web and interfere with hormone function. The problem is pervasive, and each human now has a unique set of exposures, including a unique suite of petrochemicals in our blood; many are hormonally active at environmentally relevant levels — meaning that adverse effects are subtle, not theoretical. PFAS are an increasing part of the chemical burden we carry, as individuals and communities but problems of our creation can also be solved.
There is no good reason to stall this improvement to state of Alaska law. SB 121 cannot be implemented too soon, especially for children and women of childbearing age. Personally, I never had children — mostly because the idea of feeding them polluted breast milk dissuaded me. Whether regarding PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls), PBFRs (polybrominated flame retardants) or PFAS, government at all levels has abdicated its responsibilities by allowing the continued proliferation of hazardous chemicals in myriad industrial and consumer products. SB 121 represents progress in the right direction, and I fully support its passage out of committee and into law. Our firefighters, families and communities deserve clear standards and accountability, and the PFAS plumes around Fairbanks need response.
For more information about the toxic effects of PFAS and pollution around Fairbanks and across Alaska, visit Alaska Community Action on Toxics at www.acat.org and look for their 2019 report, “Threats to drinking water and public health in Alaska: The scope of the PFAS problem, consequences of regulatory inaction, and recommendations.” For all our sakes, please support SB 121.