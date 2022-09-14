 Skip to main content
Say no to single-use plastic

To the editor: As a society, we are scrambling for ways to become sustainable. However, our consumer habits do not match the needs of the objective. A good start in our quest for sustainability would be to reduce the demand for single-use plastic.

According to studies, an average 480 billion tons of plastic is disposed of each year but only 9% of which is recycled. Most ends up in landfills and the oceans.

