Say no to single-use plastic

To the editor: As a society, we are scrambling for ways to become sustainable. However, our consumer habits do not match the needs of the objective. A good start in our quest for sustainability would be to reduce the demand for single-use plastic.
According to studies, an average 480 billion tons of plastic is disposed of each year but only 9% of which is recycled. Most ends up in landfills and the oceans.
Recollect every single piece of plastic that you have ever used in your lifetime. It’s mind blowing to realize that it all still exists out there somewhere today and will still be around for hundreds of years.
School functions, holidays, daily routines, all activities in our lives must be examined to identify wasteful plastic consumption.
Critics will say it’s an arduous task to change such consumer behavior because the bulk of goods are wrapped in plastic. Yes, this is true, however, this will not always be the case when oil begins to decline in a few decades.
Oil will eventually become too scarce to supply the food packaging industry. Therefore, we should not continue to waste such a valuable resource on single-use plastic items. Instead of waiting to react to this impending fate, we can proactively plan for it by changing what we consume now.
A new era must begin in our world, by people saying no to single-use plastic.