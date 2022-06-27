Saving the lives of future Alaskans

To the editor: I’m writing today in response to the Roe v. Wade court decision. I guess it’s bold of me since the abortionists’ response is now violence in some areas. Of course, abortion in itself is very violent so their response isn’t surprising since they’ve supported this behavior all along.
Anyway, so here are my thoughts.
I’m happy that this has happened so now we can try to stop this at a state level. It is now possible to end abortion in Alaska, especially if we vote in the constitutional convention during this next election.
How nice it will be to see the end of our local Fairbanks Planned Parenthood slaughterhouse. I will rejoice the day the doors close for good! They’ve killed 200-400 Interior children a year. That’s a lot of dead children missing in our community. I wonder if they were all still alive if we’d still have an employee shortage? What would Fairbanks, North Pole, Salcha, Anderson, Cantwell, Denali, Nenana, Healy and Delta Junction be like if they were still with us? How would they have touched each of our lives? How easy we forget the unseen and unheard.
I am crying out to my pro-life Interior friends and neighbors to not only vote “yes” this November for the constitutional conventions but also consider becoming a delegate.
One more thought: Even though the court decision is exciting and historical, I’m still scratching my head wondering why they didn’t just make abortion federally illegal across the board. Killing is killing, no matter what age. We are all made in God’s image and unless it’s self-defense, no one can just murder somebody else. We can’t kill 2 year olds, 10 year olds or 30 year olds, so why anyone else? Age does not define personhood.
Please vote “yes” on the constitutional convention, and let’s save our future Alaskans.
Pamela Samash
Nenana