Saving school memories

To the editor: Recently I had the honor of listening to some of the Joy K-8 students share a reflection from their days as a Joy Cubby Bear. As most know, the decision was made by the school district to close three long-time Fairbanks schools. Think of the many lives profoundly impacted within the learning walls of Joy, Nordale and Anderson.
A school is a family. As one fifth grader wrote, “At Joy I feel like an appreciated student. The staff gives me high fives and fist bumps in the hallways to cheer me up when I’m down. They really care.”
The excessive demands on educators are too numerous to list, and the pandemic has created the largest disruption in history. Added to that, here in Fairbanks three principals, their teachers and staff continue exemplary practices while facing uncertainty, applying for jobs, packing up rooms, consoling students and experiencing personal mourning for a very real loss. Despite challenges, the staff offer their best to each in their care every day, putting the student’s well-being first, maintaining high rigor for learning expectations and dedicating extra hours to make this year’s final weeks the most memorable.
Joy planners are seeking memories or anecdotes from individuals and families who have a former or current connection to Joy School. Please submit by May 9 at airtable.com/shrgHoXIbj5G2AZj7.
Stories will be loaded into “Cubear,” a short story dispenser on loan from InsideOut Story lab. The Joy Collection is the first community-sourced publication project, and with the push of a button a story is delivered to the recipient. Don’t miss the Joy Memory Walk on Tuesday, May 10, 5-6:30 p.m. It is an opportunity to visit the school, stroll back in time, and participate in a special celebration to honor a piece of Fairbanks history.
Lesa Meath
Fairbanks