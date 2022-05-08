 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saving school memories

  • Comments

To the editor: Recently I had the honor of listening to some of the Joy K-8 students share a reflection from their days as a Joy Cubby Bear. As most know, the decision was made by the school district to close three long-time Fairbanks schools. Think of the many lives profoundly impacted within the learning walls of Joy, Nordale and Anderson.

A school is a family. As one fifth grader wrote, “At Joy I feel like an appreciated student. The staff gives me high fives and fist bumps in the hallways to cheer me up when I’m down. They really care.”

The excessive demands on educators are too numerous to list, and the pandemic has created the largest disruption in history. Added to that, here in Fairbanks three principals, their teachers and staff continue exemplary practices while facing uncertainty, applying for jobs, packing up rooms, consoling students and experiencing personal mourning for a very real loss. Despite challenges, the staff offer their best to each in their care every day, putting the student’s well-being first, maintaining high rigor for learning expectations and dedicating extra hours to make this year’s final weeks the most memorable.

Joy planners are seeking memories or anecdotes from individuals and families who have a former or current connection to Joy School. Please submit by May 9 at airtable.com/shrgHoXIbj5G2AZj7.

Stories will be loaded into “Cubear,” a short story dispenser on loan from InsideOut Story lab. The Joy Collection is the first community-sourced publication project, and with the push of a button a story is delivered to the recipient. Don’t miss the Joy Memory Walk on Tuesday, May 10, 5-6:30 p.m. It is an opportunity to visit the school, stroll back in time, and participate in a special celebration to honor a piece of Fairbanks history.

Lesa Meath

Fairbanks

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.