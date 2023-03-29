Saving lives trumps mine profits

To the editor: Like acid mine waste, Kinross has tossed years of community support and goodwill down the pit.
To recklessly endanger lives and decimate the quality of life for those who travel and reside along the transportation corridor is an egregious miscarriage of trust. All this for eight grams of gold per ton? What is a family’s life worth in grams? What is a community’s worth in grams? A school bus full of children could total many ounces.
It’s not worth it, Kinross. Professionally crafted advertisements in the newspaper purport that Kinross cares. Actions suggest you couldn’t care less. Prove me wrong and abandon this ore hauling plan.
At a recent Chamber of Commerce meeting, a Contango (Kinross’s minority partner) spokesperson stated, “There is a lot more gold to find out there,” and “I think we’ll have a lot of success over the next 20 to 30 years.”
If this is true, build a mill near the mining claims and show us you actually do care.