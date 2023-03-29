 Skip to main content
Saving lives trumps mine profits

To the editor: Like acid mine waste, Kinross has tossed years of community support and goodwill down the pit.

To recklessly endanger lives and decimate the quality of life for those who travel and reside along the transportation corridor is an egregious miscarriage of trust. All this for eight grams of gold per ton? What is a family’s life worth in grams? What is a community’s worth in grams? A school bus full of children could total many ounces.

