Save Ukraine
To the editor: From Secretary Blinken and President Biden’s perspective, the brutal Russian assault on Ukraine has been a PR success for the United States. Russia is now an isolated pariah which enhances NATO, and no American lives have been lost. The fact that millions of Ukrainians will be displaced and tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians may die is a seemingly a minor distraction. The point is that Biden and Congress are reluctant to confront Putin by ordering a NATO no-fly zone over Ukraine. Indeed, recently President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointedly stated as Russian forces close in, “NATO has deliberately refused to close the skies over Ukraine.”
Meanwhile, on CBS, Kurt Volker, former special negotiator to Ukraine until being fired by Trump in 2017, stated that it is absolutely critical that NATO do just that over non-occupied Western Ukraine. The devastation and criminal destruction of civilian centers and lives by Russia and Belarus require it. While there is some risk, he argues that it can be done without incident with proper protocols.
As Zelenskyy has been saying for about the past week, if the West doesn’t step up with a no-fly zone, Ukraine will soon be no more. While Zelenskyy has so far heroically resisted the brutal Russian invasion, time is running out. As BBC interviewed Russian experts have noted, because Putin already has blood on his hands, he is resorting to converting whole cities to rubble as he did in Chechnya. The question, as one expert stated, “… is not about what Putin will do, but rather how can we save Ukraine?” Realistically, Ukraine may lose some territory, but that’s better than a de facto “genocide.”
As for Biden’s State of the Union speech, many of us couldn’t watch it. Saying that he is supporting Ukraine with sanctions, which won’t even phase Putin let alone stop the killing, is a joke. The reality is that for whatever reason Biden is effectively selling out Ukraine while smiling and patting himself on the back. And Congress is not helping.
You make the call. The carnage goes on in Ukraine. Sanctions won’t stop the killing.