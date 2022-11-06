Save our state

To the editor: please vote for people, not party. What kind of person do you want representing you? I look for honesty, someone who follows the law, honors the U.S. And Alaska constitutions and puts Alaska’s interests above all in decisions.
Dunleavy started his administration with a budget that gutted our educational system, birth through the university. The damage continues to education at all levels today though we may be able to repair it if we dump Dunleavy. Four more years will destroy education K-12 and our university system with its Arctic research and variety of career opportunities for our children. The university system is an economic driver in our community and it has been damaged due to Dunleavy’s budget cuts. We have two great choices for governor — Bill Walker or Les Gara. I encourage you to rank them 1 and 2.