Save our ship

To the editor: Are you in search of what you can do with your time or your funds?
We, the members of The SS Nenana, are reaching out to the community (you, the residents of Fairbanks or Alaska) to help us restore the SS Nenana.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To the editor: Are you in search of what you can do with your time or your funds?
We, the members of The SS Nenana, are reaching out to the community (you, the residents of Fairbanks or Alaska) to help us restore the SS Nenana.
We need your ideas, your time and your input that could help us on our mission. Please consider becoming a member and help us save this ship which is the last of her kind. It is listed on the historical register and Endangered Listing of Historical Items.
The SS Nenana helped build our city and Alaska. She served the villages from Nenana to Marshall on the coast.
Now it needs us to serve her by whatever way you can. Sign up to volunteer time at the SS Nenana Cabin at Pioneer Park from Memorial Day through Labor Day. If that doesn’t fit your schedule and you have extra funds to donate to our restoration fund, great! Maybe you know someone that could join you and share time with you in spreading the word about our goal? Possibly you are proficient at building and keeping an up to date website? We are open to your ideas.
If you have any questions or are interested in our mission, please call us 907-479-4891 or see friendsofssnenana.com.
Patricia Schmidt
President, Friends of SS Nenana
Fairbanks
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.