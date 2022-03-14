Save our school librarians

To the editor: Last week, the Fairbanks North Star Borough school board proposed cutting the positions of the full time certified librarians in our middle and high schools.
This idea is shortsighted. The body of research demonstrates that the presence of full time, certified teacher-librarians in schools supports all students and their teachers by increasing students’ literacy scores, increasing students’ grades, increasing students’ information literacy, increasing students’ career and college readiness, and increasing students’ access to personalized learning opportunities.
That is what school librarians do.
I’ve been a teacher in Fairbanks since 2006, and my school librarian colleagues have been vital resources in my efforts to support students. Certified school librarians use their expertise in research skills and information literacy to provide specialized instructional coaching to teachers and their students. This is why we refer to our school librarians as “teacher-librarians.”
Members of the school board are arguing that teacher-librarians don’t have students assigned to them. This is the opposite of the reality in our schools: Our teacher-librarians have all students in a school assigned to them, and they make it their mission to get into as many classrooms as possible throughout the school year in order to support all students in learning research and information literacy skills.
Teacher-librarians also manage and maintain the Chromebooks used by all students in our schools, and they provide technology support to all of the educators in our schools.
The school board is advocating for library assistants — who are extremely competent and vital team members, but who do not have the specialized knowledge of our certified librarians — to run our middle and high school libraries.
As a community, we have a small window of opportunity to inform the school board that eliminating school librarians from our middle and high schools is unacceptable. If you would like to advocate to keep librarians in our schools, please send an email to schoolboard@k12northstar.org, or consider testifying at the school board meeting on March 22.