Save gas and your lungs by turning off your engine

To the editor: I gassed up the vehicle the other day and was glad to see that prices had come down somewhat. Then I went to the grocery store and even though the temperature was on the plus-20s side, there were vehicles idling in the lot. Well, it’s their money that’s being wasted, not mine.

No matter how many miles your vehicle gets per gallon on the road, in a parking lot that number is zero. Perhaps the people in the store wearing shorts, no socks and flip flops with a light jacket decided to spend money on gasoline instead of warm clothes. Yes, it’s their money but it’s our air.

