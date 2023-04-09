Save gas and your lungs by turning off your engine

To the editor: I gassed up the vehicle the other day and was glad to see that prices had come down somewhat. Then I went to the grocery store and even though the temperature was on the plus-20s side, there were vehicles idling in the lot. Well, it’s their money that’s being wasted, not mine.
No matter how many miles your vehicle gets per gallon on the road, in a parking lot that number is zero. Perhaps the people in the store wearing shorts, no socks and flip flops with a light jacket decided to spend money on gasoline instead of warm clothes. Yes, it’s their money but it’s our air.
It didn’t really surprise me to see a diesel vehicle idling, and I could smell it from quite a distance away. Diesel at the pumps is even more expensive than gasoline.
I’m glad I don’t have lung issues, but even so, my breathing feels different around idling vehicles. I know people with asthma and they won’t even go to stores when there are multiple idling vehicles. They’re thankful for the stores that will fill their lists and bring the purchases out to their cars; they can avoid the fumes of other vehicles and protect their lungs.
Add to this, the front page of the News Miner on April 7, 2023, shows another reason that idling vehicles are expensive: vehicle theft.