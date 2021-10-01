Savannah Fletcher's qualifications

To the editor: I voted for Savannah Fletcher for the FNSB Assembly for two main reasons. The first is that she is well qualified. Her knowledge of our legal system is especially important in today’s turbulent times. She has done volunteer work for the Literacy Council and as a high school volleyball coach. Monroe is lucky to have a former NCAA Division 1 player share her expertise with its team. She also serves on the FNSB planning commission.
I have heard her speak and answer questions at two public events, the last being the Fairbanks League of Women Voters Forum on Sept 25. At each one, she gave straightforward answers to the questions. It was nice to see a candidate for political office actually answer the questions and not be evasive. She is articulate and easy to understand.
The second reason is that her opponent, Patricia Silva, has advocated positions that are clearly false. For example, she claimed on her Facebook posts that more than 50,000 children have been held in 200 miles of tunnels beneath the White House many for child trafficking and rape. She also discussed that taking the Covid vaccine results in tracking microchips being placed in one’s body and is part of a plot to depopulate the world to less than 1 billion people. This sounds like it is part of a sci-fi horror movie. But it is not. It is from someone who wants to represent you. She believes that Billy Graham was a pedophile. Do you want someone with that way of thinking to represent you? If not, please exercise your rights by voting in this fall’s municipal election by Oct 5. Plus, reach out to your friends to encourage them to vote.