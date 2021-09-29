To the editor: I urge voters of the Fairbanks borough to vote for Savannah Fletcher in the upcoming Fairbanks Borough Assembly election in October.
One of the basic characteristics I look for in a candidate is rational thinking. Ms. Fletcher has demonstrated this multiple times at candidate appearances during this election campaign. She has also invested time in understanding borough processes by serving on the borough’s planning commission. I feel confident she will put in well-considered thought and use reason to make decisions as a borough assemblyperson.
Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about her opponent, Patricia Silva. Ms. Silva has posted on Facebook making outrageous, fantastical claims. Among other things, she has made unfounded claims that the Biden administration is part of a human trafficking cabal. She has also passed on the unfounded claim that a microchip is passed on with Covid vaccine shots. These are opinions based in fantasy, not rational thought. None of these claims have withstood scrutiny.
After the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner contacted Ms. Silva about these posts, the posts disappeared from her Facebook page. Did Ms. Silva believe her claims would not withstand public scrutiny? News-Miner Reporter Amanda Bohman made several attempts to contact Silva about the posts, but Silva didn’t respond. You can read about it here: tinyurl.com/pe29jzah.
If you aren’t a paid News-Miner subscriber, you can read about and see screenshots of Silva’s posts on Dermot Cole’s blog (tinyurl.com/jkud7m9n, tinyurl.com/22xnzddz, tinyurl.com/4brfx2ax).
The choice is clear in this Borough Assembly race. We either get someone who engages in paranoid fantasies or someone who uses rational thinking. This is not a time to be standing on the sidelines. I would much rather have a rational thinker representing me. I hope you agree and vote for Savannah Fletcher for Borough Assembly on Oct. 5.