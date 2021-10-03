Savannah Fletcher for Borough Assembly

To the editor: We have huge choices in this election and all the bashing by some candidates is wrong for the Fairbanks area. We need to be sure we are doing the right thing.
As human beings we all have rights to research and listen to the candidates’ review who will really give you choices, research information before you vote. That candidate would be Savannah Fletcher.
Ms. Fletcher and I walked community and knocked on doors to find out what people want and need in this community, no promises made, but spoke truth to her campaign with each and every person we spoke to. They were very receptive for her even making the effort to inform them. She’s young, beautiful and has brains to do the work. There comes a time and this present time is the time to vote for Savannah Fletcher who has taken a stand to do what is right by and for the Fairbanks community.