Sarah Palin for Congress

To the editor: This is a historical election that we have coming up very soon. We Alaskans have a choice between 48 people to fill our beloved Congressman Don Young’s seat in the U.S House of Representatives. As we look at all these candidates, we have to come down to the experience level. We have candidates ranging from Emil Notti, who ran against Young in his first election, down to North Pole City Councilman Santa Clause.
I believe that when it comes to experience, the obvious choice is former Gov. Sarah Palin. Mrs. Palin went from Wasilla City Councilwoman to mayor to the first woman governor of this beautiful state. I encourage the wonderful residents of this wonderful city and surrounding areas to cast support for this true American and patriot.