Sarah Palin and a dead fridge

To the editor: In late April I drove from Fairbanks to Anchorage. The nine moose en route were safely off the roadway. A single road hazard confronted me in my lane just outside Wasilla: a dead fridge lying on its back, empty cranium staring upward, a sightless void.

The gut cavity eviscerated, its abs-substitute had skidded down the road a ways. Swerving to avoid the carcass, my first notion was, “What the ... ?” A sudden thought palm-slapped me in the forehead: Sarah Palin was moving home to run for the U.S. House!

On my return to Fairbanks a few days later, there lay the same roadkill. The top part lay off the road. The lower part, barely in the far-right lane. Abused, it resided on its side.

As I passed I saw the cooling works a scrambled mess, the backbone of the thing shattered. Seemingly, beyond the interest of the proud recycling tradition of Alaskans.

I’m guessing. Sarah is unaware she lost some valuable goods. And, possibly, a refrigerator.

Ron Smith

Fairbanks

