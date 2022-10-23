 Skip to main content
Santa for Walker/Drygas

To the editor: I’m voting for Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas!

When I served as a volunteer member of the Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission during Gov. Bill Walker’s administration, I was pleased to see Bill work well with a variety of folks with diverse agendas, finding common ground and collaborating in the very best interests of Alaska.

