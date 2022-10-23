Santa for Walker/Drygas

To the editor: I’m voting for Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas!
When I served as a volunteer member of the Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission during Gov. Bill Walker’s administration, I was pleased to see Bill work well with a variety of folks with diverse agendas, finding common ground and collaborating in the very best interests of Alaska.
Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas, former Commissioner of Alaska’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development, both life-long Alaskans, make a great balanced team, very capable of putting Alaska on a path to fiscal stability, restoring trust and rebuilding Alaska, improving our quality of life, and securing a bright future for all Alaskans, especially our children.
I enthusiastically endorse Bill Walker and Heidi Drygas for governor and lieutenant governor of the Great State of Alaska! I’m voting for them, and I encourage you to do the same.