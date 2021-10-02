You have permission to edit this article.
Sanderson and Morotti for school board

To the editor: As parents of a young child in the school district, we want our child to have an excellent and well-rounded education and be prepared for whatever life throws at her. We want our child to be safe and feel accepted at school. We don’t just want to go “back to the basics” of learning only math, reading and writing. We want our child to be exposed to and learn about different philosophies, foreign languages, world cultures, sports, art and music, and have a strong understanding of science.

After watching the West Valley High School Student Forum on Facebook Live and reading the candidate profiles in the Daily News-Miner, we are writing to express our support for Chyra Sanderson and Erin Morotti for school board. Chyra Sanderson and Erin Morotti put students and teachers first and have the best interests of all students in mind. They support the excellent and well-rounded education that we desire for our child.

Both Chyra Sanderson and Erin Morotti strive to create a learning environment where all children feel safe and accepted at school. Chyra Sanderson has decades of education experience in the school district and Erin Morotti understands the current fiscal situation making them both ideal and experienced school board members.

