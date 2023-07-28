 Skip to main content
Sanctity of medical record privacy

To the editor: July 23rd’s News-Miner reports that Alaska’s AG Taylor cosigned a letter demanding the Federal Government not prohibit state governments from accessing private medical records of citizens who cross state lines to receive reproductive health care in states where such care is legal. This letter should raise concerns in every American, regardless of political beliefs as it seeks to erode our right to medical privacy; the consequences of which could be far reaching and unforeseen.

The letter responds to the federal government’s efforts to protect “seeking, obtaining, providing, or facilitating lawful reproductive health care” across state lines. The letter’s cosigners claim that disallowing access to these medical records hampers their prosecution of people who obtain care outside of their state boundaries. This group clearly seeks to enforce their state laws on legal activities in other states. So much for “leaving these matters up to the individual states” — ostensibly the Republican Party’s goal in gutting federal protections.

