To the editor: Once again our blinkered governor is out of touch with the public.
Cutting Alaska’s educational system to boost the PFD will not help the Alaska economy. Investing in the educational system keeps those dollars in Alaska. Who knows where the PFD payouts otherwise go.
Moreover, parents looking at increasing class sizes, fewer services and deteriorating buildings are increasingly faced with leaving the workforce to homeschool with dubious and uncertain results while our excellent teachers who are not nearly paid their worth will leave the profession, if not the state.
How does that help the economy?
Students remaining in the classroom will endure the instability of whole semesters of one substitute teacher after another because the districts cannot attract and keep quality teachers. This is not idle speculation. It has already happened.
As a parent of a child who does not thrive in the regular classroom environment I am in a hard place. When teachers are literally drowning in ever larger class sizes, they need a lifeline, not more students. They need aides, special educators, cost-of-living increases, roofs that don’t leak in the spring, and the services that are needed for the whole class to succeed. These problems fall squarely on one obstinate and obstructive person, the governor, who vetoed $85 million in one-time funding for education, an amount overwhelmingly and popularly supported by the House (39-1) and Senate (17-3).
The Legislature needs to go into a special session and override the veto and salvage our schools.