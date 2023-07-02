 Skip to main content
Salvage our schools

To the editor: Once again our blinkered governor is out of touch with the public.

Cutting Alaska’s educational system to boost the PFD will not help the Alaska economy. Investing in the educational system keeps those dollars in Alaska. Who knows where the PFD payouts otherwise go.

