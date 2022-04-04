Salting the roads is bad for waterways

To the editor: Salting the roads is a consequential idea for Alaska due to its adverse effects on waterways. It is time that Alaskans consider the implications of adding salt to our environment.
Studies have proven that adding salt to drainage systems that run into rivers and lakes contaminates them. Fresh water algae and other microorganisms are unaccustomed to having large amounts of sodium chloride in the water which in turn causes them to die off. These tiny organisms are vital because they feed on waste. Killing them leaves waters polluted.
Alaskans are also struggling with low fish numbers in rivers, so adding unnatural chemicals to the drainage systems cannot be good for fishing.
Salt also adds to the rate of corrosion of anything on the roads made with metal, including bridges, underground utilities and vehicles.
It was indeed tragicomic to watch a young bull moose lick our vehicles clean for the salt this winter. Unfortunately, these types of abnormal activities add danger for vehicle owners because moose were unruly this year due to large amounts of snow and freezing rain.
Salting roads should be avoided in Alaska to preserve the pristine beauty of our waterways.