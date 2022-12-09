Safety warnings are there for a reason

To the editor: We have a business on Geraghty Avenue. We were so thankful that DOT worked closely with us to keep our clients with autism and other disabilities safe during the highway work on Geraghty last summer.
Recently, we bought Step2 safety figures to put by the road because traffic has increased and we believe speeded up. Our clients range in age from 2-30 years old and not all are street aware. Imagine our surprise when we found one missing today. Really people? We don’t have the funding to put in a permanent flashing light. Please don’t steal our safety equipment, and please slow down.