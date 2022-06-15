S.2992 is bad for business

To the editor: As you may know, antitrust legislation is rapidly gaining attention in the U.S. Senate. The American Choice and Innovation Online Act, S.2992, was passed through committee in January of this year, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently promised to give the bill consideration as early as June. This bill is exactly the opposite of what Americans want or need right now.
We are in a period of economic uncertainty that many have never experienced. Record high inflation, supply chain issues, baby formula shortages and skyrocketing gas prices — all exacerbated by the war in Ukraine that shows no signs of slowing down — are driving economic turmoil that is having every day consequences on every American and business. Why would we make this situation even worse than it already it is by hampering the ability of our largest tech companies to continue to innovate and provide products and services that save consumers and businesses time and money?
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has already come out in opposition to this legislation and for good reason. The National Economic Research Associates (NERA) conducted and extensive economic analysis of this bill and found some staggering insights. Businesses and consumers will face an estimated loss of $319 billion in services and products from regulatory overreach. Urge Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan to oppose S.2992.
Adam Schwemley
Anchorage