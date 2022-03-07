Russian invasion is a throwback to 19th century ideology

To the editor: The Russian invasion of Ukraine opened an animated discussion among the many pundits seated around the microphones of America. Especially in the first two or three days, the dominant question was: What does Vladimir Putin want? What motive is propelling this war?
Observers have offered up many rationales. I offer mine: The Ukrainian war is the re-appearance in the 21st century of a nationalist ideology that originated in the 19th century, Pan-Slavism. Pan-Slavists called for the unity of the Slavic peoples from Russia to Central Europe. It criticized what proponents saw as the spiritual and cultural bankruptcy of the West; the vehicle to rescue western Europe from its problems was Russia. Today, Putin sees Russia as under attack by a Western Europe determined to dilute and erase Slavic values.
Putin’s reasoning preserves a lot of the elements of Pan-Slavism. In his recent essay, Putin argued that Ukraine truly has had no history independent of Russia, and, in fact, Ukraine is a creation of Russia.
The Russian civilizing mission that looks westward is not emphasized in the current war, but this quasi religious aspect of Pan-Slavism helps explain why sanctions did not prevent the opening of a conflict and do not appear to be slowing its advance. Money is undoubtedly important to the oligarchs. However, to the lead oligarch, Putin himself, money, even lots of money, is not at all the point. Rather, the object is to unify two large groups of people who share the basics of a common language and a collection of cultural traditions. The object is to unify politically two nations that are said to be one people. History, not a bottom line, will judge the success of this effort.
The 19th century quality of the current aggression has been noted before. However, the war has not been seen as the continuation of an ideology of regional and ethnic nationalism.