 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Russian aggression and what's at stake for the world

  • Comments

Russian aggression and what’s at stake for the world

To the editor: Letters to the Editor on Jan. 22 exemplify two opposite positions on Russia’s on-going aggression against its neighbors. Although opposite, both belong to what is commonly known as useful idiocy, and both would make Mr. Putin have a good laugh.

The first is typical do-gooder nonsense advocating the basic principle of all pacifists: war is such a cruel and senseless thing, it has no winners, only losers. That is what Chamberlain stood for in 1938, remember? Then remember what came next.

The second letter is malevolent, as it purposefully switches the blame from the actual aggressor to world powers, including the US., who desperately try to prevent a major disaster. How can one be dishonest to the point of speaking about “supposed Russian aggression”? Russia already annexed territories from the Republic of Georgia during the Russo-Georgian War in 2008, annexed Crimea and large territories from Ukraine since 2014, has its armies in Belarus and in Kazakhstan, and has initiated an energy crisis in the middle of winter to undermine a democratically elected government in Moldova. All this has already happened! If Russia hasn’t attacked Baltic republics it is precisely because they are part of NATO. Ukraine’s only fault is that it gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange of Western promise to safeguard their territorial integrity. Ukraine’s fate is a cynical reminder that the world respects only force.

In March 1938 Nazi politician Henlein, referring to the prepared invasion of Czechoslovakia, told Hitler: “We must always demand so much that we can never be satisfied.” This is Putin’s position now. He raves, threatens and sets ultimatums – exactly the performance of Hitler in 1938. His aim is to reconstruct the Soviet empire, humiliated by its defeat in the Cold War, to the extant he would be allowed. He makes no secret of it, quite to the contrary. Last summer’s huge military parade with three nuclear submarines brought in the middle of a multimillion city of St. Petersburg (which I witnessed) clearly shows that human life means nothing to him.

So, don’t fool yourself and others. The appeasement policy proved to be a disaster for the world in 1938, and would have the same result now.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.