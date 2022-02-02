Russian aggression and what’s at stake for the world
To the editor: Letters to the Editor on Jan. 22 exemplify two opposite positions on Russia’s on-going aggression against its neighbors. Although opposite, both belong to what is commonly known as useful idiocy, and both would make Mr. Putin have a good laugh.
The first is typical do-gooder nonsense advocating the basic principle of all pacifists: war is such a cruel and senseless thing, it has no winners, only losers. That is what Chamberlain stood for in 1938, remember? Then remember what came next.
The second letter is malevolent, as it purposefully switches the blame from the actual aggressor to world powers, including the US., who desperately try to prevent a major disaster. How can one be dishonest to the point of speaking about “supposed Russian aggression”? Russia already annexed territories from the Republic of Georgia during the Russo-Georgian War in 2008, annexed Crimea and large territories from Ukraine since 2014, has its armies in Belarus and in Kazakhstan, and has initiated an energy crisis in the middle of winter to undermine a democratically elected government in Moldova. All this has already happened! If Russia hasn’t attacked Baltic republics it is precisely because they are part of NATO. Ukraine’s only fault is that it gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange of Western promise to safeguard their territorial integrity. Ukraine’s fate is a cynical reminder that the world respects only force.
In March 1938 Nazi politician Henlein, referring to the prepared invasion of Czechoslovakia, told Hitler: “We must always demand so much that we can never be satisfied.” This is Putin’s position now. He raves, threatens and sets ultimatums – exactly the performance of Hitler in 1938. His aim is to reconstruct the Soviet empire, humiliated by its defeat in the Cold War, to the extant he would be allowed. He makes no secret of it, quite to the contrary. Last summer’s huge military parade with three nuclear submarines brought in the middle of a multimillion city of St. Petersburg (which I witnessed) clearly shows that human life means nothing to him.
So, don’t fool yourself and others. The appeasement policy proved to be a disaster for the world in 1938, and would have the same result now.