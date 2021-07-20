Running for seat B

To the editor: This past week I responded to the urging of colleagues and constituents that I continue to serve on the Fairbanks City Council, and I again filed as a candidate for seat B.
It is important that a strong and diverse team of veteran decision-makers bring clarity and focus to the many issues of consequence that lie before us. My time on the Council and my civic and professional accomplishments bring a broad experience, with which to meet the challenges and negotiations that await the next Council.
Constituent voices are of great importance and central to decision-making. I will continue to listen to and respond to the concerns that are brought to attention through email, phone calls and public testimony at Council meetings.
Seeking solutions through understanding has prompted me to serve on the Diversity Council, Opioid Work Group, Housing and Homeless Coalition, Polaris Work Group, Legislative Advocacy Committee, Prisoner Re-entry Coalition, Stars of Gold Readers, Suicide Prevention Work Group, Sister City Work Group and Crisis Now. Additionally, I chaired the Hotel Motel Discretionary Fund Committee for several years before turning the responsibilities over to Council Member Marney for this coming year.
A life-long resident of Fairbanks, I’ve been a community advocate for decades. I’ve proudly earned the trust and confidence of my peers as a director of people, projects, information and dollars. Although I’m conscientious in the spending of funds, I’m even more concerned for the people for whom the projects/programs are designed. I bring respectful listening to community dialogue and my diverse experiences provide a perspective that ensures an empathetic ear.
Much has been accomplished, but more work lies ahead. I am up to the new challenges and pledge my best efforts to fairly represent the people of Fairbanks.
People of good skill, experience and conscience are seeking to serve and to continue to serve. The candidates, in turn, need concerned voters. Your vote is crucial to good representative local government. Don’t be left out of the decision making. Cast your vote on Oct. 5.