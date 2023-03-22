Rotting from within: politics and media

To the editor: When established, the Republican Party fought slavery and kept the country united. In the following decades it established anti-trust laws and created national parks. Now, by putting personal power, wealth and status over the good of the country far too many leaders in the party have corrupted the process of government and instead polarize and split our country.
Confirmation that the Republicans’ deal with Iranian leaders to keep the hostages until after the election to help Reagan’s victory over Carter along with the old news that Nixon traitorously sabotaged President Johnson’s peace deal with North Vietnam shows that the rot in the party has not only been around for a long time, it had corrupted some that many venerated as exemplars of the party. It does not take much to bring to mind many more recent examples.