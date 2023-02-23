 Skip to main content
Rotary International supports global polio eradication

To the editor: Thanks to Hank Nuwer for his thoughtfully written tale "Requiem for a Toy Soldier" and the Opinion page article on childhood vaccinations. It is truly a tragedy that our nation is blessed with the means to prevent so many devastating childhood diseases but some parents do not take the initiative to protect their children with this marvelous technology.

Rotary International is in the final stages of the eradication of polio globally with only two countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, having any cases of the wild polio virus in 2022. Of the three strains of polio, the World Health Organization has declared one eradicated and a second most likely eradicated, leaving only Type 1. The polio vaccine has been strengthened to focus on that version and, despite ongoing conflicts, vaccination efforts continue in those countries and anywhere else a case might occur. Thus far in 2023 there have been no cases of polio anywhere in the world.

That good news caries the caution note that if not fully eradicated, polio could experience a resurgence mainly due to the number of unvaccinated children today. In 1985 there were 250,000 cases of polio, and it is estimated that the global polio eradication initiative (see: endpolio.org) has prevented over 16 million cases of crippling polio. Parents, please take advantage of the gift of the world's finest medical infrastructure and technology and protect your children. We can win this.

