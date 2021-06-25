Roller rink going once, going twice ...

You have permission to edit this article.
To the editor: On May 30, I caught up with a group of roller derby girls. I told them I had tried to get some help to get a roller rink in the Fairbanks area since Polar Roller had closed, and told them I had a lot of material about roller rinks in general and roller skating.

Also, Kiesha Hanchett from Texas wrote a letter to the editor at the Daily News-Miner stating she wanted roller rink information. I had the News-Miner get in touch with her and have her call me, which she did. She said she would be here in late December 2019 or January 2020, no later than February 2020. As of this time, still no Kiesha. Did she decide not to come, did she get caught up in the virus thing, or what happened? I’d like to know something. In her letter to the editor, she stated she was a veteran, so if anyone could get a loan to get a roller rink, the possibilities would be there.

Also, just recently a group of locals heard a presentation by Aldean Kilbourn about roller skating, including the local roller rink history. At this time, I want to thank Aldean for including me in that transcript.

Lastly, to the roller derby girls or anyone else, please do not call me, no email, etc, as l am not on this computer stuff. Please instead send a written letter to me with your name, address and interest or info only. If I have not heard from anyone by July 30, I will no longer put any more effort into trying to get a roller skating rink in the Fairbanks area. Thank you.

