Rogers for City Council

To the editor: I am writing in support of June Rogers for re-election to Seat B on the Fairbanks City Council.

I first got to know and work with June Rogers when I served on the board of directors of the Fairbanks Arts Association (FAA). As FAA’s executive director June demonstrated her ability to listen openly, collaborate with individuals and groups, and foster an environment for a diversity of people to work together for common aims. June was always well prepared for meetings, providing research materials and insightful perspectives to keep the board well informed for decision making on a wide range of issues.

June Rogers is incredibly creative, resourceful and at the same time practical, with a good dose of common sense. She has a deep sense of responsibility to the city of Fairbanks and all of its residents. One of her major concerns as a City Council member is snow removal, an issue that affects every one of us. June has been working in roles of advocacy and public service for many years. She is a dedicated leader who leads by her example of committed service and working cooperatively with others. June Rogers has served us well on the City Council and she will continue to work in the best interest of all people of Fairbanks.

Please vote on Oct. 5 (or early!) and please vote for June Rogers, Seat B, Fairbanks City Council. Thank you.

