To the editor: In favor of Roe v. Wade? You have to decide whether it’s a human life or a blob.
We can hear a heartbeat after six weeks, and shortly afterward, see arms and legs moving and a face smiling. Do you call that a blob?
Some say it’s a woman’s body to do with what she pleases. Normally I would agree except it is not “her” body, but the baby’s. Others say what about rape and incest? Since when do we murder an innocent bystander?
Once a pregnant women sees an ultrasound, and sees her child, and the reality of killing it, most change their mind about abortion. Check your conscious before supporting abortion. Psalm 139: 13-18
Frank Dahl
Anchorage