Roe v. Wade versus climate change

To the editor: The leading cause of climate change is human activity. Increasing the population by overturning Roe v. Wade would only cause our climate change situation to worsen.
The entire point of the United Nation’s COP26 conferences held in November was to brainstorm ways countries could reduce emissions to keep our ocean temperature change under 1.5 degrees C. If our oceans reach this specified temperature change, 70% to 90% of the world’s coral reefs will die off, cataclysmic storm disasters will increase, etc.
Our planet’s needs must become top priority for everyone to save us from the grim fate of climate change. The real question we must ask ourselves is it humans versus the planet? We must choose the planet for the sake of all living organisms, including ourselves.
It would be calamitous for our planet’s ecosystem to increase our population by overturning Roe v. Wade at such a critical time in history — during our battle with climate change.
Edith Kokrine
North Pole