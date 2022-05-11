 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roe v. Wade versus climate change

  • Comments

To the editor: The leading cause of climate change is human activity. Increasing the population by overturning Roe v. Wade would only cause our climate change situation to worsen.

The entire point of the United Nation’s COP26 conferences held in November was to brainstorm ways countries could reduce emissions to keep our ocean temperature change under 1.5 degrees C. If our oceans reach this specified temperature change, 70% to 90% of the world’s coral reefs will die off, cataclysmic storm disasters will increase, etc.

Our planet’s needs must become top priority for everyone to save us from the grim fate of climate change. The real question we must ask ourselves is it humans versus the planet? We must choose the planet for the sake of all living organisms, including ourselves.

It would be calamitous for our planet’s ecosystem to increase our population by overturning Roe v. Wade at such a critical time in history — during our battle with climate change.

Edith Kokrine

North Pole

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.