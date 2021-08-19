Risking the health of the many to accommodate the few

To the editor: Two resolutions passed by the FNSB School Board in response to the current pandemic indicate clearly the responsibility the board and its members owe the community — that it is incumbent upon them to act “In Order to Ensure the Health, Safety, and Welfare of our Community.” To carry out that responsibility, which they affirmed they would do when they took the oath of office, they must mandate masks in the district schools right now.
The resolutions do go on to say “During a State-Declared Public Health Emergency.” We do not have the luxury of waiting for a state-declared emergency. Our rates of infection are up over 20% in the past two weeks. For reasons that are unclear to me and to others, the governor has not recognized the statewide resurgence of Covid-19. However, that does not mean that the board should not, could not, modify those resolutions to respond to the current outbreak of Covid-19 in our community.
The state reported over 1,000 (ONE THOUSAND) new cases over the weekend. The 123 people who are hospitalized represent the second highest number since Dec. 8. According to the Anchorage Daily News (Aug. 16, 2021), the hospitalized are generally younger and sicker than during previous surges and hospital capacity has become increasingly strained. Currently, the FNSB is averaging 19(!) new cases per day. Gee. In a regular school week that’s almost 95 new cases, and the rate is still going up.
If there are people who do not wish to have their children wear masks to protect themselves and those around them, there is an option that has been utilized by many parents who have not wanted to vaccinate their children in order to attend school: HOME SCHOOLING! Why would you risk the health and lives of the many to accommodate the few? The few who are not, in fact, threatened with serious illness or death if they were to wear a mask.
For the health and safety of our youth and our community, mask the school children!