Rise of the socialists

To the editor: Make no mistake, the recent failure of the only major bipartisan infrastructure plan to clear Congress in ages to even be voted on in the U.S. House is a clear victory for the two most well know members of the Democratic Socialists of America, Bernie Sanders and Alexander Ortega Cortez. Channeling revolutionaries like Marx and Lenin, neither Sanders or Cortez make any pretense of trying to compromise with Republicans or feign an attempt to build consensus.
Instead they successfully pulled a stunt to kill the Senate approved Infrastructure bill in order to pressure holdout Democrat Sens. Sinema and Manchin to go along with their sweeping $3.5 trillion Socialist revolution bill.
As Sanders has stated, this will put pressure on Democratic holdouts standing in the way of their socialist revolution to go along or else. In a revolution he who is most radical always holds the upper hand especially when they control the press. However, about this latest vote delay Sen. Sinema has stated, “Arizonans, and all everyday Americans, expect their lawmakers to consider legislation on the merits — rather than obstruct new jobs and critical infrastructure investments for no substantive reason. What Americans have seen instead is an ineffective stunt to gain leverage over a separate proposal.”
What is happening here is the Senate is actually evenly split, and rather than pursue a bipartisan effort with Republicans, that was initially done with the Senate infrastructure bill, Democrats are using a technical reconciliation budget process that only requires 50 votes plus a tiebreaker vote by Vice President Harris. The obvious point here is who will support such a partisan proposal in the long run.
The main silver lining here is the courage of Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema who is bucking the ideological blindness of “Progressive Democrats” like Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. For many of us Sinema is a beacon of hope signaling that perhaps the Democratic party has not lost its soul after all.
