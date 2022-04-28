Rights should not be negotiable

To the editor: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.” Fourth Amendment, U.S. Constitution
This past weekend my husband and I wanted to attend the Ice Dogs game at the Big Dipper, a borough-owned facility. In the winter, I carry my wallet and cell in my coat and I’m never asked to submit to a search, but Friday night I put my personal items in a small purse because I wasn’t wearing a heavy coat. And on the way in, a teenager asked to search my bag — a small purse with barely enough room for my phone and wallet.
Do I need to repeat I was in a publicly-owned facility that I pay property taxes to support?
I get it. He’s working for the hockey franchise that rents the arena from the taxpayers and someone told him to check bags, which is why all I said was “You don’t have probable cause nor the legal authority to conduct a Terry search” as I unzipped my purse. We wanted to see the hockey game, not fight about rights in the lobby.
But …
Rights shouldn’t be negotiable and if we continue to be silent as our rights are eroded by private contractors using public venues, then we have no one to blame but ourselves when we someday discover we have no rights left. And, when it comes to the Fourth Amendment, it’s happening a lot faster than most of us even know, mainly because we acquiesce when we want to watch a hockey game.
I know, someone will say there are safety and security "reasons" and the Ice Dogs are a private organization, so the can violate our rights with impunity, but take a pause and ask, would the founders have agreed to anyone checking their bags as they were entering the local pub? I doubt it. And that's how tyranny grows until we learn we no longer have anywhere to go where we're not subject to search for "reasons."