Riding on the steamer Nenana

To the editor: Being in Kokrines, Alaska, in the 40s was quite a learning experience. In 1949, there was a mission there where several of us stayed. The place was put on by missionaries and they also taught school. I was in first grade. We did not learn how to count, nor did we know anything about the ABCs. But we learned about Daniel in the lion’s den, Jonah and the whale, the birth of Christ, who the Romans were, who Joseph was and Mary, etc.
Life was quite primitive in the mission. I remember the water being frozen in the wash basins when we woke up, but it was never boring because we were always up to something. I could tell you many stories about this mission and the mischief we got into.
As summer came along, my brother John and I were moved to John and Lorraine Honess’ fish camp. Our mother, Lina, and sister, Judy, came down. All were in a big rush, and we all piled into uncle John’s boat at “full speed.”
The steamer Nenana was behind us. Mother knew that the same steamer would stop in Kokrines. Luckily, we beat the steamer to Kokrines. Then we boarded the big vessel. I had no idea where we were going.
We were placed in a good, clean room with nice bunk beds. This was quite an improvement from the fish camp beds. I remember going by Squaw Crossing with young geese all over the place, and close to the sand bars. We stopped by Minto and Tanana.
We ate well. I didn’t eat the olives because I didn’t know what they were. On the tables there were white table cloths, far different from fish camp. Five days later we arrived in Nenana. What a big town, a city.
Twenty years ago, I was bragging about being the last living passenger on the Steamer Nenana, but Don Wright told me he used to work on the old steamer.
I ask again: Am I the only living passenger that rode the Steamer Nenana in Fairbanks? The Steamer Nenana is at Pioneer Park, formerly Alaskaland.
Would someone answer this?
Mickey Allen writes that he is a lifelong Alaskan “of native descent.”