Riding on the steamer Nenana

To the editor: Being in Kokrines, Alaska, in the 40s was quite a learning experience. In 1949, there was a mission there where several of us stayed. The place was put on by missionaries and they also taught school. I was in first grade. We did not learn how to count, nor did we know anything about the ABCs. But we learned about Daniel in the lion’s den, Jonah and the whale, the birth of Christ, who the Romans were, who Joseph was and Mary, etc.

Life was quite primitive in the mission. I remember the water being frozen in the wash basins when we woke up, but it was never boring because we were always up to something. I could tell you many stories about this mission and the mischief we got into.

Mickey Allen writes that he is a lifelong Alaskan “of native descent.”

