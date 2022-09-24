Richard Croteau for City Council

To the editor: I have known Richard for over 30 years and worked with him in many different capacities.
We both worked aircraft maintenance in the military where we had the privilege to travel the world and work countless hours to make the mission a success. When we moved into management positions, I witnessed him build teams in the different shops he supervised, where he was able to pass on his knowledge and work ethic and in turn became very successful in their efforts to keep the aircraft airworthy. Toward the end of his career, I watched him deal with the horrible sickness and eventual death of his beautiful wife.
After retirement I moved out of state while Richard stayed, remarried, and now with his wife, owns and operates a successful business in downtown Fairbanks. We continue to keep in touch because of our similar interests. We both have apiaries where we manage bee hives that help pollinate all the beauty around us and provide us with a little honey for our efforts. Richard loves and cares for his community and knows what it is to be a true Alaskan, for this reason he has decided to run for city council. His goal is to keep Fairbanks a wonderful place to live, where anyone can raise their children in a safe and secure environment.
I have always found him to be honest and forthright in all he does, he has integrity and is a man you can trust to make correct decisions when times get tough. He knows that if its not good for the community, it will not be good for him. And if it is good for the community, it will be good for all.