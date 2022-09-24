 Skip to main content
Richard Croteau for City Council

To the editor: I have known Richard for over 30 years and worked with him in many different capacities.

We both worked aircraft maintenance in the military where we had the privilege to travel the world and work countless hours to make the mission a success. When we moved into management positions, I witnessed him build teams in the different shops he supervised, where he was able to pass on his knowledge and work ethic and in turn became very successful in their efforts to keep the aircraft airworthy. Toward the end of his career, I watched him deal with the horrible sickness and eventual death of his beautiful wife.

