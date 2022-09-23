Richard Croteau for a better Fairbanks

To the editor: I have known Richard Croteau for many years. I have worked with him in the Alaska Air National Guard as a coworker and with him as a supervisor. I have had a friendship with him over these last 30 years.
I have personally witnessed him deal with very stressful situations, and he has always stayed calm and levelheaded while trying to find solutions for the problems at hand. I know personally that Richard has dealt with many issues in downtown Fairbanks. He has always spoken positively about trying to find solutions to make the city of Fairbanks a better place for all.