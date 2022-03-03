 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Return volley: Afghanistan, impeachment and vaccines

  • Updated
  • Comments

To the editor: This is my response to Carol Davis and her letter in which she responded to my letter. I can tell she is a leftist-minded person from her response. She goes on to say Biden was acting under President Trump’s policies regarding the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. She does understand the withdrawal was completely Biden’s disaster. There is no way President Trump would of put our troops in harm’s way. No matter what party you belong to, President Trump has more respect for our troops than Biden.

Also, did you notice she did not respond to the fact that Biden leaving military arms behind so the Taliban can use those weapons against us is treason? And while Carol is correct that the House votes to impeach and the Senate votes to convict, Murkowski voted to convict Trump on false claims. You know Lisa would not vote to convict Biden for all his massive faults.

Then she claims vaccines and face mask mandates work yet fully vaccinated people test positive for Covid. One more question, Carol, why do Americans have to have a vaccine and illegal invaders of our country are asked, “Do you want a vaccine?” and if they say “no, “they are still allowed to enter our country illegally?

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.