Return volley: Afghanistan, impeachment and vaccines

To the editor: This is my response to Carol Davis and her letter in which she responded to my letter. I can tell she is a leftist-minded person from her response. She goes on to say Biden was acting under President Trump’s policies regarding the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. She does understand the withdrawal was completely Biden’s disaster. There is no way President Trump would of put our troops in harm’s way. No matter what party you belong to, President Trump has more respect for our troops than Biden.
Also, did you notice she did not respond to the fact that Biden leaving military arms behind so the Taliban can use those weapons against us is treason? And while Carol is correct that the House votes to impeach and the Senate votes to convict, Murkowski voted to convict Trump on false claims. You know Lisa would not vote to convict Biden for all his massive faults.
Then she claims vaccines and face mask mandates work yet fully vaccinated people test positive for Covid. One more question, Carol, why do Americans have to have a vaccine and illegal invaders of our country are asked, “Do you want a vaccine?” and if they say “no, “they are still allowed to enter our country illegally?