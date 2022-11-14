Rethinking the Doctrine of Discovery

To the editor: I’ve been thinking about the morality, ethics and legal standing of the Doctrine of Discovery and the rationale behind the corrupt greedy popes colluding with European monarchies to pass papal bulls, blessing Christians rights to seize lands inhabited by non-Christians.
The refugee prophet Jesus showed his love and advocacy for the less fortunate, hungry, poor, sick and lived by his father God’s Ten Commandments of “Do not lie, Do not cheat, Do not covet, Do not steal, Do not kill.” And he was crucified by an invading Roman empire at the request of corrupt priests and money makers for interfering with their profits.
Jesus would have repudiated the Doctrine of Discovery, enacted 14 centuries after his execution, which goes against his teachings. They were enacted by corrupt greedy popes/priests, and European monarchs/moneymakers, blessing their actions of being the same kind of invaders and, for the same reasons the Roman empire invaded Jesus’s lands and killed him.
In contrast I see that the teachings of Jesus and God’s Ten Commandments have always been ingrained in my traditional chiefs’ and spiritual leaders’ everyday lives. It shows with their compassion and advocacy for everyone’s wellbeing that reflects the honesty and spirituality they live by. Bless them all.
Since the days of Columbus, the American Holocaust has forced unnatural deaths of up to 130,000,000 Indigenous in this country from slaughter and diseases for their mineral-rich lands.
Up to 1 million Indigenous worldwide have died in the same time frame, from forced government overthrows, slaughter and enslavement. Resulting in the massive numbers of refugees and immigrants, we are caging and kicking out.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the Doctrine of Discovery and Manifest Destiny as contradicting Jesus’s teachings and God’s Ten Commandments, and they must be rescinded by the Vatican, European and American governments.
A dialogue must begin with the Indigenous peoples, with true-faith efforts made to right the wrongs of the past and present, learn and heal from it, and then move on. It wasn’t right then, and it is not right today or tomorrow.