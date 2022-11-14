 Skip to main content
Rethinking the Doctrine of Discovery

To the editor: I’ve been thinking about the morality, ethics and legal standing of the Doctrine of Discovery and the rationale behind the corrupt greedy popes colluding with European monarchies to pass papal bulls, blessing Christians rights to seize lands inhabited by non-Christians.

The refugee prophet Jesus showed his love and advocacy for the less fortunate, hungry, poor, sick and lived by his father God’s Ten Commandments of “Do not lie, Do not cheat, Do not covet, Do not steal, Do not kill.” And he was crucified by an invading Roman empire at the request of corrupt priests and money makers for interfering with their profits.

