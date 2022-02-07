Rethinking ranked choice voting

To the editor: Dear local newspaper!
“Whether [ranked choice voting] is good news remains to be seen.”
Please do not write things like this, from your position of local influence and authority. What could a law or public policy being “good news” possibly mean? What is the purpose or meaning of a column calling a new law “a mistake,” before it has had a chance to have any impact at all?
Here’s what would be helpful for the community you serve, if you are determined to weirdly make claims about whether a law or public policy is “good news”: Tell us what effects you think should or will determine whether Ballot Measure 2 is good policy.
You mention turnout — perhaps this is one measure we could track to determine BM2’s success. If you’re merely saying you think BM2 will lead to decreased turnout, be clearer and more direct about that.
Then let’s wait until we can tell if that’s true or not.
I know that some people have a low opinion of this newspaper currently, but I think your organization will and should continue to have influence in the community as a reliable news and information source. Please treat that position that you hold with the careful and thoughtful consideration it deserves. Show some respect to your community!