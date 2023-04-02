 Skip to main content
Rethinking a fire service area

To the editor: In the past three to four weeks, a lot has happened in the small community of Two Rivers/Pleasant Valley, a community of less than 1,000 property owners.

The Fire Service Area Commissioners voted 6-1 for fire prevention and education over fire suppression. The commissioners also drew up a budget of $51,000. That was presented, voted on and passed 5-2. The budget next went to RESAC and was approved 7-0. This budget will pay for fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and educating the people who live here. Now, the budget goes to the Borough Assembly.

