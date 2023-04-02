Rethinking a fire service area

To the editor: In the past three to four weeks, a lot has happened in the small community of Two Rivers/Pleasant Valley, a community of less than 1,000 property owners.
The Fire Service Area Commissioners voted 6-1 for fire prevention and education over fire suppression. The commissioners also drew up a budget of $51,000. That was presented, voted on and passed 5-2. The budget next went to RESAC and was approved 7-0. This budget will pay for fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and educating the people who live here. Now, the budget goes to the Borough Assembly.
At the last commissioners meeting, 34 residents spoke. Twenty-nine of them spoke against the fire service area and any borough involvement and wanted a 0 mil rate. Five residents spoke wanting a full-blown fire department. Assembly members Tammy Wilson, Dave Guttenberg, Kristin Kelly, along with Mayor Ward, were there also.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor Ward told us that he would put the proposed $51,000 into his budget in April.
There is a petition to get a new vote on the fire service area and dissolve it — then, we don’t have the borough involved at all. A small group of people have pledged money, saw logs, saw mill time and building experience to help create a truly volunteer volunteer fire department, which is what was wanted in the first place. This group is hoping that this can bring our community back together. There is a time constraint on the proposal as the logs would have to be harvested before the snow melts. This offer has been made to the TRPVVFD two weeks ago and they have not replied.
If there is anyone in the proposed fire service who would like to sign the petition and save your property taxes, please contact me at 907-347-9074 or my wife at 907-699-6426. We can and will come to you.