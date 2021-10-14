Rethink how abortion is governed

To the editor: I would like to submit a correction to an error of governmental duties that was made many years ago when the subject of abortion rights came up.
These apparently fell into the list of items for the legislative branch, where they definitely do not belong. The Legislature is created to create rules for the entire citizenship to live by in order to have an equitable, stable life for all. Abortions are the concern of only a small section of the population; pregnant women. By that fact alone, it should have been assigned to the Department of Health and Welfare.
To create laws for everyone takes a variety of educations and studies of history, governmental processes, and processes set up to be fair to everyone in the country.
Abortion, whether by nature, choice or necessity, is a medical decision the takes the knowledge accumulated by years of study on the procedure, the health of the woman, the expertise of the physician and does not have any bearing of the rest of the population who will never face the decision.
I would ask our Legislature to please look into the transfer of this action to proper agency and stop the ridiculous (although popular) habit of using it for a political football. It is a very serious and life altering process for the small portion of our population that it personally affects.
