Letter to the Editor

Retain Newman for GVEA board

To the editor: For those of you who live in GVEA’s District 4, now served by director Gary Newman, it is important to know that you have one of the most competent and well-prepared directors in our community.

I know Gary’s history and his professional work, and he has worked very hard to provide all the services which you rely on from GVEA. 

Gary knows what a co-operative means, and he is savvy as to all the options facing the utility world, and especially our local system. 

We are at the end of the line, electrically speaking, and we need to work well with others to stay reliable and affordable. Gary always has this in mind, and I know he always will.

I give my wholehearted endorsement to Gary Newman, and please cast your vote soon. 

The election has begun. Don’t let the choice slip by. Vote either by mail or online. Your district is fortunate to have Gary as your GVEA board member. I urge you to give him your vote.

Most sincerely,

Rich Seifert

Fairbanks

